Western Balkans on the agenda of the upcoming European Council meeting

LUXEMBOURG– The EU leaders will have “a really heavy agenda this time”, including the topics such as Russian war against Ukraine, dramatic situation in the Middle East, as well as the Western Balkans, said Ignacy Niemczycki, representative of the Polish Presidency, at the today’s press office, which took place following the General Affairs Council (GAC) of the EU in Luxembourg.

GAC brings together ministers of foreign and European affairs from all EU member states. It focuses on cross-cutting policy areas and preparations for European Council meetings.

Speaking about the meeting of the European Council, scheduled for 26-27 June, Niemczycky, Secretary of State in the Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland, noted that European defence and security, migration, and competitiveness would be high on the agenda.

According to Niemczycky, one of the main conclusions of the last GAC held during the Polish Presidency of the Council of the EU was that “Europe must take much more responsibility for its own security”.

In addition, he noted that the today’s GAC focused on the “state of democracy” in the EU, including the rule of law dialogue, as well as on the need to keep the pressure on Russia, and to simplify the rules for the European companies, in order to make them more competitive.