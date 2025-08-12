Picula responds to criticism from Serbia following an X post on Operation Storm

Last week’s post by the European Parliament’s rapporteur for Serbia, Tonino Picula, marking 30 years since Operation Storm, sparked strong reactions from the Serbian public. A wartime photo of himself that Picula shared was used by pro-government tabloids to reinforce narratives portraying him as a war criminal and someone who celebrates the expulsion of Serbs. The post was also criticised by the pro-European opposition.

Responding to the criticism, Picula states, in a written comment for European Western Balkans, that he disagrees with those who are claiming that his position as rapporteur for Serbia has been compromised.

According to our portal’s sources in the European Parliament, it is unlikely that this post will have any consequences for Picula’s position.

On 5 August, Picula commemorated the 30th anniversary of Operation Storm by posting a wartime photo of himself.

Prošlo je 30 godina od Oluje, vojno-redarstvene akcije ključne za oslobađanje okupiranih područja Hrvatske.

Zalaganje za mir, jačanje demokracije i ravnomjernog gospodarskog boljitka trebaju biti trajni putokazi u razvoju našeg društva, pogotovo danas kada su te vrijednosti pod… pic.twitter.com/7SKC587VhQ — Tonino Picula (@TPicula) August 5, 2025

In a post, Picula wrote that “30 years have passed since Operation Storm, the military-police operation that was key to liberating the occupied territories of Croatia”.

“Commitment to peace, strengthening democracy, and ensuring balanced economic progress should remain guiding principles in the development of our society — especially today, when these values are under increasing pressure”, Picula wrote.

He expressed gratitude to all those who contributed to the defense of the sovereignty and freedom of the Republic of Croatia.

To all citizens, and especially to my fellow soldiers, I extend my congratulations on Victory and Homeland Thanksgiving Day and Croatian Veterans Day”, Picula concluded.

Harsh criticism from Serbia

The post, especially the photo, has been strongly criticised by the Serbian Government, which two days earlier organised a gathering to commemorate the victims of Operation Storm.

President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić stated that he was proud that earlier this year he had not receive Picula in his capacity as rapporteur for Serbia.

Meanwhile, President of the National Assembly, Ana Brnabić, snet a letter to the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, requesting a “clear and public position” on the matter.

The pro-EU opposition, which has had a more constructive relationship with Picula, has also been critical of the post.

The President of the Freedom and Justice Party (SSP), Dragan Đilas, wrote on the social network X that Picula compromised the role of rapporteur with his post.

The SSP leader also stated that such a message will actually benefit the current government in Belgrade, as it strengthens the narrative that “Europe is not sincere toward Serbia.”

In his own post on X, Former President of Serbia, Boris Tadić, stated that the European Parliament’s rapporteur for Serbia can no longer hold that position.

Picula for EWB: I intend to continue my work as rapporteur

Responding to the criticism, Picula says EWB that it is public knowledge he served in the Croatian army 30 years ago, “which liberated parts of the country that had been occupied until then”.

This fact, according to him, can only be disputed by “those who still relativise or mask the politics that, from the early 1990s, caused immense human suffering and material destruction in Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Kosovo.”

“My life experience and political career only help me, as the permanent rapporteur of the European Parliament for Serbia, to better understand the processes that are still blocking Serbia on its European path,” Picula states.

Picula says he was not surprised by the government’s response, as it is not the first time he has faced criticism and calls for his dismissal, either directly or through pro-regime media in smear campaigns.

“This time, they were joined, on one hand, by like-minded far-right politicians from the EU, compromised by scandals and openly supportive of Putin’s Russia, and on the other hand, by part of the opposition, who find it unacceptable that I defended my country in a war that was imposed upon us,” Picula added.

When asked whether he would continue performing his role as rapporteur as before, he says that his duty in the European Parliament is not and cannot be a reason to renounce any part of his biography.

“I intend to continue my work, and the quality of that work is best demonstrated by the successful negotiations on the report on Serbia, as well as the convincing support in the plenary session of the European Parliament (410 votes in favor out of a total of 720),” Picula says.

According to him, if he were biased or unobjective, such support would not have been possible, and therefore, there is no logic in the accusations that his role has been compromised.

“My credibility as rapporteur also depends on the acceptance of my assessments of the real situation in Serbia as an EU candidate country. Serbia has long been in internal deadlocks from which it cannot find a way out. These problems predate my appointment as permanent rapporteur. I would like Serbia to show at least the same sensitivity for the multiple causes of its stagnation as it shows for parts of my biography,” Picula concludes.