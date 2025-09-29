Dodik’s party to participate

BANJA LUKA – The Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD), Milorad Dodik’s party, decided today that it would participate in the snap election for the President of Republika Srpska.

The election is taking place on 23 November, following the termination of Dodik’s term as President this August.

Dodik was sentenced by the Court of BiH for signing, in 2023, a decree that promulgated a law previously annulled by the High Representative in BiH, Christian Schmidt. He is banned from holding public office for six years.

The party’s candidate for President has not yet been revealed.

Meanwhile, the opposition Serb Democratic Party (SDS) has already put forward its member Branko Blanuša, professor at the Faculty of Electrical Engineering in Banja Luka.

The mayor of Banja Luka and leader of the Party of Democratic Progress, Draško Stanivuković, stated that his party would stick to the position it had already taken and would not participate in the election.