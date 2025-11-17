Serbian media report that armed Albanians fired at the Serbian military, Kosovo Police denies

BELGRADE /PRISTINA – Radio Television of Serbia, as well as some other media outlets in Serbia, reported, citing unofficial sources, that at around 3 pm on 16 November in the area of the Debela Glava base, in the area of the village of Zarbince, in the municipality of Bujanovac, a masked group of Albanians attacked members of the Serbian Armed Forces.

It is claimed that a group of Albanians fired 15 shots in the direction of members of the Serbian Armed Forces, and on that occasion, a dog, which was in the immediate vicinity of the patrol, was hit.

“An armed group with six SUVs has fled towards the Autonomous Province of Kosovo and Metohija,” stated the articles published in several daily newspapers, including Blic, Večernje novosti and Informer.

On the other hand, The Police of Kosovo stated today that the claims published in some Serbian media, according to which an “armed group of Albanians has shot (opened fire) at members of the Serbian army near the so-called ‘Debela Glava’ base, were disinformation.

“These claims are unfounded and do not correspond to any official information or events verified by the authorities in the territory of the Republic of Kosovo”, the statement notes.

According to the Police of Kosovo: ”Based on all operational data, reports from police units in the field and coordination with other competent institutions, no incident of the alleged nature has been recorded”.

“The publication of such incorrect information contributes to the creation of false perceptions and the increase of unnecessary tensions in the border areas… The Kosovo Police assures citizens and public opinion that the situation in the border area has been and continues to remain calm and fully under the control of the authorities”, the statement reads.

In addition, it was stated by the Kosovo Police that during the performance of regular operational duties yesterday, “it is worth noting that police units have arrested four suspects (hunters) citizens of Serbia for illegal border crossing and illegal possession of weapons, who entered from the territory of Serbia into the Republic of Kosovo”.

“The weapons and ammunition found have been confiscated, while the suspects, by decision of the competent justice bodies, have been sent to detention in accordance with legal procedures”, the statement stresses.