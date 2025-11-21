414 million euros released so far

TIRANA – European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos and the leaders of the Western Balkans Six met today in Albania to assess progress under the EU’s Growth Plan for the Western Balkans.

The European Commission stated that, two years after its adoption, the Growth Plan has delivered significant results, driving reforms that prepare partners for EU membership, and bringing tangible economic benefits to citizens and businesses alike.

“The Growth Plan, backed by a 6 billion euro Reform and Growth Facility, supports the Western Balkan partners in pursuing ambitious reforms to advance towards EU accession. All beneficiaries have adopted their Reform Agendas, and the final outstanding Reform Agenda of Bosnia Herzegovina is expected to be approved by the Commission still this month”, the statement from the European Commission reads.

The statement adds that the implementation of the endorsed Reform Agendas is in full swing, with progress on about 85% of reform steps due in 2025.

Reform and Growth Facility funds were released in 2025, totalling 414 million euros. So far, 164 million euros has been released to Albania, 45 million euros to Montenegro, and 76 million euros to North Macedonia.

Serbia’s pre-financing of 111 million euros was also released, and two payment requests are currently being assessed by the Commission.

Kosovo and Bosnia and Herzegovina have not yet received any funds. Kosovo has yet to ratify the Facility and Loan Agreements. Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Reform Agenda will soon be endorsed by the European Commission.

“Building on the positive momentum, the Western Balkans leaders agreed to intensify reform efforts and reaffirmed their political commitment to forging a broad national consensus to adopt key measures rigorously and on time. They also agreed to reinforce the involvement of civil society in the implementation of the Growth Plan, and to strengthen the communication and visibility efforts”, the statement of the Commission concludes.

In a press conference with Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos reminded that in June next year, the one-year grace period for unfulfilled reforms from the second reporting cycle expires, and she called on all Western Balkan leaders to insist on even greater implementation of reforms, FoNet reports.

Kos emphasised that she had an open discussion with the leaders about how to accelerate the implementation of the Growth Plan and how the outcome of that process can benefit all citizens of the Western Balkans.

“In the end, all Western Balkan countries belong to the EU; all Western Balkan countries should become full members of the Union, with full rights, as confirmation of complete alignment with EU laws and values”, Marta Kos stated.

They also discussed, as she noted, new steps such as reducing roaming charges, and she added that the Western Balkan countries, like EU countries, should not have to pay for roaming.