After appeal, Serb list certified to run in elections

PRISTINA – The Election Complaints and Appeals Panel (ECAP) has accepted the Serb List’s appeal against the Central Election Commission’s (CEC) decision not to certify the party for the 28 December parliamentary elections, the Serb List announced on Friday.

According to the statement, ECAP overturned the CEC’s earlier decision and accepted the recommendation of the CEC’s Verification Office, thereby confirming the certification of the Serb List for the forthcoming snap parliamentary elections.

“With this decision, all necessary conditions have been created for the Serb List to take part in the electoral process, in line with applicable legal regulations and democratic principles,” the party said.

The statement adds that this represents “a small but significant victory for the Serbian people.”

During the CEC’s 87th session, the certification of the Serb List for the 28 December snap elections was rejected.

As was the case during the previous two electoral processes this year, the Vetëvendosje Movement voted against certification, while the other Albanian parties abstained.

Snap parliamentary elections in Kosovo are scheduled for 28 December, after attempts to form a government following the February vote failed.