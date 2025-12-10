The case of the General Staff buildings

How did Jared Kushner’s company project pit the Serbian ruling party against the judiciary?

The Minister of Culture has been suspected of abuse of office and forgery of an official document in an attempt to enable the demolition of the General Staff complex. The area is to be leased to a construction company owned by Donald Trump’s son-in-law.

By EWB
10.12.2025.
12 min read
The General Staff complex; Photo: Wikipedia

The case of the General Staff buildings in downtown Belgrade has recently become one of the main political issues in Serbia. The Government plans to demolish the buildings and lease the area to a construction company owned by Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump. The project envisions a hotel, residential buildings, and a small memorial to the victims of the 1999 NATO bombing of Serbia, during which the General Staff buildings were heavily damaged.

Members of the ruling party claim that the construction project will bring economic benefits to Serbia and improve relations with the United States. Opponents, including opposition parties and a student movement, disagree, pledging to protect a site they say has urbanistic and cultural significance.

