WB Reform and Growth Monitor: Call for proposals for small grants

The project “WB Reform and Growth Monitor”, implemented by members of the Think for Europe Network (TEN) and Transparency International in Bosnia and Herzegovina (TI BiH), supported by the European Union, announced a Call for Proposals for the ”Re-form for Growth” Small Grant Facility (SGF).

The objective of this Call is to empower civil society organisations to provide independent monitoring, advocacy, and sector-specific perspectives on the implementation of the Growth Plan for the Western Balkans (GPWB).

Submission deadline is 6 May 2026.

A total amount of EUR 314,620 is allocated to the SGF to support up to 20 grants, with an implementation period of 10 to 12 months per action.

Four thematic priorities of the small grant facility are Integration with the EU Single Market, Regional integration through the Common Regional Market, Priority Areas of the Reform Agendas and Implementation of the Reform and Growth Facility.

Details of the call can be found on the website of the Reform and Growth Monitor.