Vučić plans meeting of EU candidate countries to discuss approach to Brussels

TBILISI – Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said during his official visit to Georgia that he plans to invite the leaders of EU candidate countries for talks on their approach to Brussels and closer cooperation in the EU accession process, Serbian media reports.

“I believe it is very important that we also discussed all other issues related to the European path of Serbia and Georgia. As you know, Georgia became a candidate country for membership in the EU two years ago, and I believe that in the coming period I will invite candidate countries to come to Belgrade so that we can discuss how and in what way should position ourselves towards Brussels, how we can help one another, and how we can identify our common interests and shared priorities”, Vučić said on Monday in Tbilisi.

Georgia was granted EU candidate status in December 2023, but its accession process has effectively stalled after the Georgian government led by Georgian Dream announced in late 2024 that it would suspend accession negotiations until 2028.

The decision triggered mass protests and drew criticism from the EU, which has repeatedly expressed concerns over democratic backsliding, the adoption of the controversial “foreign agents” law, and the broader deterioration of the rule of law and fundamental freedoms in the country.

Serbia, meanwhile, has not opened any new negotiating clusters since December 2021. Brussels has repeatedly called on Belgrade to advance reforms in the areas of the rule of law, judicial independence, media freedom and electoral conditions.

During his official visit to Georgia, Vučić met with Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, Parliament Speakr Shalva Papuashvili. The visit came after Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili paid an official visit to Serbia in December 2025.