European Commission: Efforts are made to limit impact of EES on travellers from outside the EU 

BELGRADE – “We have received the letter from the aviation industry. We will be responding shortly. The EES was launched progressively in October last year, after all Member States had given their declaration of readiness”, a European Commission Spokesperson states for EWB, commenting on the media reports that airlines and airports have sent a letter to Ursula von Leyen, President of the European Commission, asking for an option to allow airports to completely suspend the Entry/Exit System (EES) during July and August “whenever passenger volumes exceed the operational capacity of border control facilities”.

The industry groups Aci Europe, which represents airports, Airlines 4 Europe and the International Air Transport Association, which represents airlines, warned that “passengers have already been forced to queue for extended periods outside terminal buildings and on exposed aprons because border control facilities cannot process arrivals quickly enough”, it was reported by the Guardian.

A European Commission Spokesperson stresses for EWB that “the purpose of this system (EES) is to improve the security of EU citizens while keeping travelling smooth for legitimate travellers”.

“All efforts are being made to limit the impact on travellers from outside the EU. In most EU airports, this impact is indeed limited. Member States are the ones who need to ensure that the necessary operational capacity is in place, including sufficient numbers of border guards, appropriate infrastructure, and automated border control solutions. The Commission has been very actively supporting them and the aviation industry in the implementation of the new system since the progressive launch of the system. And we will continue and step up our support as needed”, the EC remarks.

In addition, the Commission underlines that it had been regularly meeting Member States and representatives of the industry.

“In view of the coming summer period, we have called for another urgent meeting with Member States and representatives of the industry, to take place as soon as possible in the next days. Commissioner (Magnus) Brunner has been in close contact with the relevant ministers. He will also continue his close contacts with the relevant ministers in the coming days”, the EC announces.

The EES is an automated IT system for registering non-EU nationals travelling for a short stay, each time they cross the external borders of 29 European countries using the system. The system registers the person’s name, travel document data, biometric data (fingerprints and captured facial images) and the date and place of entry and exit, in full respect of fundamental rights and data protection. It also records refusals of entry.

As of 10 April 2026, the EES replaced the stamping of passports allowing the automatic detection of overstayers (travellers who have exceeded the maximum duration of their authorised stay).

The EES contributes to the prevention of irregular migration and helps protect the security of everyone living in or travelling to Europe. The system also enables more efficient identification of overstayers as well as of those who attempt to cross the borders using fake or forged documents.