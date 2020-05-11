Kosovo Government sends letter to AFET, says Thaçi’s mandate to LDK is unconstitutional

PRISTINA – Caretaker Government of Kosovo lead by Albin Kurti has sent a letter to the European Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee (AFET), updating it on the political situation in the country and describing the President’s initiative to form a new government as unconstitutional.

According to Gazeta Express, the letter states that the President Hashim Thaçi, helped by some parties, took a series of actions trying, as the caretaker Government said “to improvise an unconstitutional scheme,” a reference to Thaçi’s decree nominating the LDK candidate Avdullah Hoti to form new Government.

Kurti’s party the Vetëvendosje considers the move as unconstitutional and asked the Constitutional Court’s opinion related to this issue. The Court has introduced an interim measure until 29 May pending a final decision, Gazeta Express, to whom the Government has not denied the existence of the letter but has not confirmed its contents either, reminds.

According to Vetëvendosje’s interpretation of the Constitution, if the largest party in the parliament fails to form a government, the only other option is snap election, which currently cannot be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MPs of the LDK submitted the comments to the Constitutional Court on 8 May stating that they expect the Court’s opinion will contribute to country’s democracy.

Kurti’s Government lost the confidence vote in the Assembly on 25 March after less than two months in power. A month later, President Thaçi offered the mandate to form the new cabinet to the Democratic League of Kosovo, which apparently secured the support of Alliance for the Future of Kosovo, Serbian List and several smaller parties.