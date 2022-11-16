EU Delegation urges on BiH authorities to ratify and implement Berlin Process agreements

SARAJEVO – The EU Delegation in Bosnia and Herzegovina welcomed signing agreements on mutual recognition of ID cards, university diplomas and professional qualifications between Western Balkan countries within the Berlin Process, urging BiH authorities to “take necessary steps for the ratification and smooth implementation of these agreements as soon as possible”, N1 reported. “The entry into force of these agreements depends on internal procedures in each signatory country. We call on the authorities in BiH to take the necessary steps for the ratification and smooth implementation of these agreements”, Eu Delegation stated. The agreements were signed by leaders of six Western Balkan countries on 3 November at the Summit in Berlin.