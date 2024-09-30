MEPs elect Chairs of Delegations to Albania, Montenegro, BiH and Kosovo

BRUSSELS – Austrian MEP Tomas Waitz (Greens/EFA) was elected today as the new Chair of European Parliament’s Delegation to EU-Montenegro Stabilisation and Association Parliamentary Committee, while his colleague Davor Ivo Stier (EPP) will be heading EP’s Delegation Delegation for relations with Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo. Marco Tarquinio (S&D) will serve as the new Chair of the Delegation for Albania.

Tomas Waitz is a member of the Austrian Green Party. He has served as a board member of the European Green Party (EGP) since March 2017 and has been a member of the European Parliament since November 2017, with a gap of six months between 2019 and 2020.

On 5 June 2022, Waitz was re-elected to the Co-Chair of the European Green Party together with the French senator Melanie Vogel.

Davor Ivo Stier is a Croatian politician and diplomat. As a member of the ruling HDZ, he was elected to the European Parliament in 2024. He was previously an MEP between 2013 and 2016.

Stier has been elected to the Croatian Parliament multiple times and served as the 13th Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia in 2016–2017.

Marco Tarquinio is a journalist and member of the Italian Democratic Party. He was elected as an MEP for the first time in 2024. Previously, he worked as the editor of the Catholic daily newspaper Avvenire from 2009 to 2023.

Stabilisation and Association Parliamentary Committees (SAPC) are advisory bodies formed on the basis of Stabilisation and Association agreements with the EU. They are composed of EU Delegations and Delegations of national parliaments and usually meet twice a year, once in the national parliament and once in the European Parliament. They are co-chaired by the chairs of the respective delegations.

Constitutive meetings of the Delegation for Serbia and Delegation for North Macedonia will be held on Thursday. Delegations for Ukraine and Moldova will also hold their first meetings on 3 October.