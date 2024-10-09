Montenegrin President at Brdo-Brijuni Summit in Tivat: The EU is not complete without the Western Balkans

TIVAT – “A common message from all representatives of the Brdo-Brijuni Process is the following: our space is a space of common values, peace and prosperity, and the European Union is not complete without the Western Balkans”, said Jakov Milatović, President of Montenegro, at the yesterday’s press conference in Tivat, after the Brdo-Brijuni Summit took place. Milatović stressed that “the enlargement of the European Union is not only a need and a declared goal, it is a geopolitical imperative”.

“With the world order shaken and the conditions of growing global instability, my firm belief is that as leaders of the Western Balkans and beyond, we are aware of this important geopolitical and political moment, the new window that exists in the European Union when it comes to enlargement, and that we are ready to use this historic challenge, which is also an opportunity, even stronger in the coming period”, Jakov Milatović stated.

In the plenary session, in addition to the host of the summit, Montenegrin President, the Presidents of Albania and Croatia, Bajram Begaj and Zoran Milanović, the Presidents of Kosovo, Slovenia and North Macedonia, Vjosa Osmani, Nataša Pirc Musar and Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, participated. The members of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denis Bećirović, Željka Cvijanović and Željko Komšić, also attended the session, whereas the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić joined the other participants later in the day, at a working lunch.

Addressing the media, Zoran Milanović, President of Croatia, warned that the countries of the Western Balkans could lose patience due to the long wait for EU membership, “but I see our role in encouraging them not to lose their spirit”.

“I want our neighbors to be our friends, and in order for that to happen, we must invest something, have understanding for their problems, and as far as possible I will continue to support it in good faith,” Zoran Milanović said.

Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar said that Slovenia and Croatia intensively support the process of European integration in the Balkans, stressing that “Montenegro has made the most progress and has the best prospects for near accession to the EU”. In addition, she said that in the last decade, 4.8 million young people left the Western Balkans, and that this is “something that everyone has to worry about”.

Chairman of the BiH Presidency Denis Bećirović pointed out that the countries of the region have two paths: “One is to treat each other as the EU countries do, and the other is to accept Russia’s attitude towards its neighbours that leads to unhappiness and tragedy”. In Bećirović’s opinion, “there is no alternative to the European Path.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić held a separate press conference in Tivat, where he claimed that “Serbia has not done anything wrong to Montenegro”, adding that his country has no territorial aspirations to Montenegro.

When asked about accusations that Serbia interfered in Montenegrin elections, Vučić said: “We are not interested in the elections in Montenegro, make any coalitions you want, but do not interfere with Serbia. Serbia did not make a mistake about Montenegro, neither strategically nor tactically, it was just the other way around”.

The Brdo-Brijuni Process is an annual multilateral event in the Western Balkans, initiated by Slovenia and Croatia. The main focus of the Process is the enlargement of the EU with countries of the Western Balkans. The Brdo-Brijuni Process includes Slovenia and Croatia (EU member states) and the candidates and potential candidates for the EU membership from the Western Balkans – Albania, BiH, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia.