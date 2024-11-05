fbpx
06. 11. 2024.

European Western Balkans
News in brief

European Parliament to hold the hearing of Commissioner-designate for Enlargement Marta Kos on 7 November

by EWB

BRUSSELS – European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET) will hold the hearing of the Commissioner-designate for Enlargement Marta Kos on Thursday, 7 November, starting at 9:00. Following an opening statement by Kos, representatives of the political groups and other MEPs will ask her questions related to the portfolio for which she was nominated. The event will be open to the public and is scheduled to last three hours. Members of other committees – on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs, on Constitutional Affairs and on Human Rights – will also participate in the hearing. AFET will afterwards vote on whether to approve Kos as a Commissioner, which requires a two-thirds majority. If the majority is not reached, the Committee may request additional questioning.

