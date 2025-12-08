Who will be the next European Western Balkans Award laureate?

The European Western Balkans Award is presented annually to individuals and institutions that have made an exceptional contribution to advancing the European integration of the Western Balkans. Since 2019, the Award has recognised leaders whose work has strengthened democracy, regional cooperation, fundamental rights and the credibility of the EU accession process, from Nikola Dimitrov’s historic role in resolving long-standing dispute, to Tanja Fajon’s principled advocacy of European values, the Regional Cooperation Council’s efforts to connect the region, Terry Reintke’s unwavering support for human rights, the leadership of Laurence Boone and Anna Lührmann in revitalising enlargement, and the 44th Government of Montenegro for restoring momentum to the accession negotiations. This year’s laureate will be announced on Wednesday, 10 December, marking the continuation of a tradition that highlights those whose work genuinely moves the Western Balkans closer to the European Union.

