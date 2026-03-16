One year since the Kočani tragedy, trial of those responsible underway

KOČANI – One year has passed since the deadliest tragedy in North Macedonia, when a fire at the “Puls” nightclub in Kočani killed 63 people and injured more than 200.

Early this morning, symbolically at 2:12 a.m, a commemorative gathering was held in front of the nightclub in Kočani to honor those who lost their lives in the tragedy. The event was organized by the civic association “16 March 2025 Kočani”.

“Let the light bear witness that we do not forget. Let the silence speak of the love that remains”, the association said in a message.

Several events marking the anniversary were also held this weekend in Skopje.

An international conference titled “Institutional and Clinical Aspects and Solutions Following the Kočani fire” was organized by the Government of North Macedonia over the past two days.

During the conference, President of North Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, stressed that nothing could ease the pain of the families who lost their loved ones, but that everything must be done to ensure that such tragedies never happen again.

“The Kočani tragedy has left us with a deep wound, showing that without standards, rules and accountability, no activity can function safely and that nothing can be more important than the right to life. We owe that to the deceased, the survivors, and to all citizens”, Siljanovska Davkova said.

How far has the trial progressed?

The trial over the fire at the “Puls” nightclub in Kočani is proceeding under heightened security measures, in the presence of the defendants, relatives of the victims and the public.

Dozens of people, including senior officials, were detained the day after the tragedy.

The investigation revealed a series of failures, including that the venue had been operating without a permit and lacked proper fire protection. An indictment was filed in June 2025, and the trial began in November of the same year.

The proceedings are being conducted against more than 30 individuals and three legal entities on charges of serious crimes against public safety, including the nightclub owners, a former minister, mayor, government officials and police officers. All of them have denied the charges.

“The body of evidence is extensive, but the proceedings will be efficient and fair,” said Ljupčo Kocevski, the state prosecutor, ahead of the start of the trial, adding that an expanded team of 15 public prosecutors would work on the case.

If found guilty, the defendants face prison sentences of up to 20 years. Families of the victims organize a monthly “March of the Angels”, calling on institutions to act transparently and in accordance with the law.