Costa and Bećirović discuss BiH’s EU path and need for reforms

BRUSSELS – European Council President Antonio Costa met on Monday with Denis Bećirović, Chair of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina. He reiterated the EU’s firm commitment to an independent, sovereign, and multiethnic Bosnia and Herzegovina, N1 BiH reports.

Costa stressed that the EU remains dedicated to the country’s European future. “Now is the time to move forward with accession reforms and implementation of the EU Growth Plan”, Costa wrote on X after the meeting.

Danis Bećirović noted that BiH has fully aligned its foreign policy with the EU’s Common Foreign and Security Policy, demonstrating that the country is a responsible and credible partner that respects its contractual obligations.

Bećirović informed Costa about what he described as ongoing destabilizing actions by the political leadership in Republika Srpska entity, as well as about obstructions to BiH’s EU path within state institutions.

He said that the Dodik’s SNSD, with the support of that the Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ), is blocking the adoption of key reform laws necessary for the country’s progress toward EU membership.

Costa and Bećirović agreed on the need to intensify reform processes in Bosnia and Herzegovina to implement the Growth Plan.