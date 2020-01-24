European Parliament to host Summit with Western Balkans speakers next week

BRUSSELS – Speakers from the Western Balkans parliaments will gather at the European Parliament, under President Sassoli’s patronage, to discuss European prospects for their region on Tuesday, January 28, it is stated in a press release by the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET).

Parliamentary Speakers from Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Serbia will gather to discuss European prospects for the Western Balkans. They will be joined by the president of Croatia’s Parliament Josip Leko. Croatia is currently holding the rotating Presidency of the Council of the EU.

The summit is organized under the patronage of President Sassoli, in cooperation with the Foreign Affairs Committee and the delegations for relations with the Western Balkans.

Parliamentary cooperation, the future of Europe and the enlargement process, which has stalled following a disagreement in Council on opening accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia, are on the summit’s agenda.

In October 2019, the European Parliament adopted a resolution not to start accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia.