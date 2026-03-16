RS Prime Minister resigns, expected to be renominated

BANJA LUKA – Savo Minić announced stepped down as Prime Minister of the Republika Srpska entity, explaining the reasons for his decision at a press conference. Minić said the move had been necessary, stressing that he had already received assurances from SNSD leader Milorad Dodik that he would once again be nominated as prime minister-designate.

The key change in the process will be that the new mandate will be granted by Republika Srpska President Siniša Karan, unlike the previous time when he was appointed by acting president Ana Trišić-Babić, N1 BiH reports.

That appointment became the subject of a dispute after the Party of Democratic Action (SDA) requested a constitutional review before the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina, arguing that an acting president of Republika Srpska does not have the authority to appoint a prime minister-designate.

It appears that the leadership of Republika Srpska has recognized the legal uncertainty surrounding the situation, given that the procedure is now being repeated for the third time.

“I have also held talks with representatives of the political parties that form the majority in Republika Srpska and received their support. Throughout this period, we have faced a problem whereby those who do not wish well for Republika Srpska have questioned the legality and legitimacy of the RS government. It has always been legal, even the first time. But what do I gain from knowing that if we are suffering damage that directly affects the institutions of Republika Srpska and its citizens,” Minić said.

He added that the move is a clear demonstration of the political strength and stability of Republika Srpska, and a message that “nothing can stop us.”